AWS and Veeam launch joint channel program in APJ

Credit: Dreamstime

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Veeam Software are collaborating on a channel program in Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) to help their joint partners deliver a “faster, safer path to the cloud” for customers.

Under the banner of Channel Activation Program, it aims to “accelerate and simplify” cloud migrations via Veeam’s Availability Suite for traditional and born-in-the-cloud partners.

Specifically, the program is designed to onboard and accelerate certification of partners, enhance service offerings, improve partner profitability and open new routes to market.

“Veeam and AWS share a mutual customer obsession and an understanding that partners are critical to delivering great customer outcomes with the move to the cloud,” said Belinda Jurisic, vice president of Channels, Cloud and Service Providers in APJ at Veeam.

“We have been working closely with AWS to develop strategies and services that can help our joint partners grow their businesses through incremental and adjacent service lines, and ultimately help our customers accelerate transformation in a risk and cost-optimised way.”

The two companies revealed that the program will only be available in select markets across APJ and they intend to focus on educating partners across the ecosystem on sales processes and messaging, building services expertise to drive additional revenue and accelerating opportunities through AWS programs while increasing profitability for the partner.

“We look forward to the expansion of our relationship with Veeam, an AWS Software Partner with a proven track record of supporting joint customers as they accelerate their cloud migration to digitally transform,” added Corrie Briscoe, head of Partner Sales in APJ at AWS.

“Veeam’s and AWS’s new Channel Activation Program will support partners in scaling their cloud migration offerings across markets, to drive cost efficiencies, help solve real world customer challenges, and ultimately drive innovation.”

According to both parties, the widespread use of cloud-based services is a key factor propelling the growth of the global data backup and recovery software market.

Through the partnership, Veeam is expected to provide AWS’s backup and disaster recovery solution to “protect, manage and control” all customer data stored on AWS. Veeam’s backup offering for AWS will also integrate with its other cloud backup solutions to deliver “operational consistency” across the hybrid cloud environment.

“DXC Technology partners closely with Veeam and AWS Marketplace, offering our customers the ability to consume a suite of public cloud offerings via an online catalogue,” said Carl Marsaus, Emerging Technology & Marketplace practice lead at DXC Technology.

“This provides clients with a strategic and commercial advantage in meeting their data protection requirements, including flexible payment models, seamless procurement and improved visibility and governance.”