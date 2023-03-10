DXC extends partnership with SCG to double down on transformation

The provider aims to deliver enhanced digital solutions and cloud automation across the cement-building materials business's core units.

L-R: Piyapon (SCG), Yuttana Jiamtragan (SCG), Yves Cramazou (DXC) and Apichart Arunkunarax (DXC) Credit: DXC Technology

DXC Technology has extended its partnership with cement-building materials business conglomerate Siam Cement Group (SCG) for a further five years to strengthen its transformation efforts, achieve sustainability goals and enhancing customer experience.

The technology provider aims to support SCG with the delivery of IT infrastructure and solutions including cloud, applications, information technology outsourcing, and security.

SCG has been collaborating with DXC for over 10 years, with a specific focus on infrastructure and outsourcing services. Its most recent success saw the upgrade and migration to a cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution for its cement-building materials business unit, which is focused on cement and concrete product manufacturing and distribution.

Since its implementation, SCG has experienced faster deployment to the cloud with minimal user disruption, supported by the ability to scale its ERP systems to meet changes in their customer demand and data volumes.

Recently, SCG worked with DXC to modernise mission-critical IT applications to accelerate cloud migration plans through the deployment of SAP solutions built on Google Cloud.



“We are looking forward to accelerate their transformation journey and help SCG meet their sustainability goals,” said Apichart Arunkunarax, managing director at DXC Technology Thailand.

“We have worked closely with SCG to understand their operational requirements and applied our deep industry knowledge to design a technology roadmap that will improve SCG’s overall performance, enable them to better respond to their customer’s needs, and achieve greater carbon efficiencies.”

SCG aims to achieve its net zero emissions goals by 2050. Through the partnership, they also hope to become more versatile and ensure business continuity in a rapidly changing business climate.

“Integrating new digital technology into our IT Infrastructure such as automation and cloud technologies, as well as artificial intelligence will help SCG to be more agile and resilient,” said Yuttana Jiamtragan, vice president of corporate administration at SCG.

“The development of innovations and solutions will also provide seamless customer experiences with stringent standards at a time where agility and data security are priorities. It will improve energy efficiency and reduce resource consumption, with the overall aim of attaining its net zero emissions target by 2050. I am certain that this will be a successful partnership, as always.”