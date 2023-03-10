Google Cloud partners StarHub to lift 5G network to the cloud

The carrier will pilot solutions in Singapore to offer enterprises multi-access and 'scalable' initiatives.

Google Cloud announced a new collaboration with StarHub to support its efforts to create an open and ‘scalable’ cloud-native network for enterprises in Singapore.

The partnership will see the carrier piloting Google Distributed Cloud Edge (GDC Edge) and Nokia 5G Standalone Core to create a multi-access, software-based 5G cloud core network.

GDC Edge builds on Google Cloud’s existing telecom solutions and can enable companies like StarHub to run core network functions at the edge in the carrier’s network.

This is aligned with the StarHub's Cloud Infinity transformation initiative, which aims to boost the delivery, scalability, and performance of services while reducing operational costs for communication service providers.

By moving its 5G core network to a cloud platform, StarHub’s hopes to offer subscribers and enterprise customers across industries like manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and transportation a secure, low latency, and globally accessible software-driven network.

“As we lift our 5G network to the cloud, we believe our collaboration with Google Cloud and Nokia will better enable us to improve the experience for our subscribers and help industry leaders reimagine their businesses for the future,” said Ayush Sharma, chief technology officer at StarHub.

In addition, the carrier will get to leverage on Google Cloud’s expertise in data management, AI, and machine learning (ML) to help customers break down information silos and drive insights by tapping on data points that can simplify the management of day-to-day network operations.

The partnership will provide StarHub’s technical teams with extensive upskilling and certifications on cloud-native architecture, principles and practices, and support the carrier’s go-to-market strategy for cloud managed services.

“StarHub’s commitment to cloud-native network transformation has raised the bar for telecommunication companies in the region,” said Adaire Fox-Martin, president, Go-to-Market at Google Cloud.

“Combined with Google Cloud’s global scale and the capabilities of our leading data analytics, AI, and ML technologies, StarHub’s next-generation network is built for faster innovation, efficiency, and scale for the benefit of its enterprise customers and more.”

Recently, Google Cloud has been working to strengthen its commitment to the Asia Pacific market by offering enhanced cloud services as demand for digital transformation initiatives continue to rise. Just last year they unveiled plans to launch new regions in Malaysia and Thailand, though no specific go-live date has been revealed at this stage.