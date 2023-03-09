Aqua Security sets up Singapore base

Local team will support customer needs in the region.

Rob D'Amico (Aqua Security) Credit: Aqua Security

Cloud-native security provider Aqua Security is increasing its footprint in Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) with a new office in Singapore.

The local team, comprised of sales, pre-sales, marketing and customer success, will support customer needs in the region and serve as an on-the-ground location for continued professional training and customer workshops.

“We are thrilled to demonstrate our commitment to the region through a new office space and continued investment in resources,” said Rob D’Amico, area vice president for APJ at Aqua Security. “This will allow us to further support our customers and partners.”

D’Amico joined Aqua in early 2021 and has been tasked to lead its expansion in the region.

In the last 12 months, the vendor launched its cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) in APJ with the aim of tripling year-over-year growth in the region.

“We’ve seen accelerated adoption of cloud-native applications in Singapore, and organisations are looking for a single platform approach to protecting their applications throughout the lifecycle from dev to cloud and back," added D’Amico. "This allows customers to reduce costs, by consolidating multiple capabilities into Aqua’s single platform."