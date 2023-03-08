Nextgen taps into Indonesia with new country head

Credit: Dreamstime

Nextgen Group has named Sanny Hadinata as managing director of Indonesia to lead business operations and expansion efforts in the country.

Reporting to Wendy O’Keeffe, EVP and managing director of Asia, Hadinata will be responsible for Nextgen Indonesia’s business profitability as well as growing supplier and channel partnerships.

“A veteran with over 28 years of IT industry experience, Sanny has strong business acumen, knowledge of the industry and experience in supplier relationships management,” said O’Keeffe.

“I have deep respect for her leadership skills, reputation, and confidence for her to lead our Nextgen business in Indonesia to a new level.”

O’Keeffe observed in recent decades that the Indonesian market has experienced “unprecedented growth” within digital start-up unicorns, fintech, and e-commerce businesses.

“Our investment into Indonesia signifies the start of an exciting new chapter and we see tremendous opportunities to capitalise on the growing Indonesia market as it accelerates the transition into a new digital economy, post-COVID,” she added.

Nextgen began its venture into Asia with its headquarters in Singapore back in January 2021 and has since expanded into Malaysia, the Philippines and Indonesia.

“Nextgen has built a strong culture that thrives on growth, innovation, diversity, and customer-driven partnerships,” stated Hadinata.

“This is extremely aligned with my personal goals, values and vision. It is with great honour and excitement that I take on this role to propel Nextgen’s distribution business forward and to solidify our market position in Indonesia with the support of our channel partners and suppliers.”