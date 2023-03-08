Denodo adds new leaders, targets APAC market penetration

Robin Fong and Shanmuga Sunthar Muniandy (Denodo) Credit: Denodo

Data management vendor Denodo has appointed two new leaders with Robin Fong assuming the role of regional vice president and general manager of ASEAN and Korea, while Shanmuga Sunthar Muniandy has been named director of data architecture and chief evangelist.

With over a decade of experience in various sales and leadership roles for the likes of Neo4j, MapR, SAP and Oracle, Fong will be responsible for Denodo’s sales, business development, customer success and general operations across APAC.

Most recently, he served as general manager and head of Greater China at Neo4j, and is particularly keen on helping organisations gain a competitive advantage through analytics, big data, and cloud-native solutions.

“It is a thrilling time to be here at Denodo as there is an enormous potential for companies in Asia looking at optimising their data integration and management infrastructure to execute their digital transformation strategies,” said Fong.

“Denodo has done some amazing things working with companies across a wide array of industries including telecommunications and BFSI, helping companies connect with and harness their data to drive business objectives. I look forward to working with the Denodo team and bringing customers and partners here newer and more innovative solutions that are designed to set us up for growth in the years to come.”

Meanwhile, Muniandy, who joins Denodo after serving almost 15 years as a technology leader at SAS Institute, is overseeing policies and technologies that form the foundation of data management, and helping organisations “uncover solutions to meet the dynamic needs of businesses today”.

He has garnered experience in areas such as digital transformation, enterprise architecture, and big data analytics, whilst being fuelled by his passion to understand clients’ business challenges and evangelise the latest technology, solutions, and services that meet clients’ objectives and growth targets.

“I am excited to bring my long-standing technical expertise to Denodo and aid the company in fuelling its reputation for providing trusted enterprise-grade data management solutions,” said Muniandy.

“In today’s volatile economy, the ability to intelligently integrate, manage, and deliver data is crucial for business success. It is essential for any modern business looking to thrive in the digital economy to gain and harness actionable insights from their data. I look forward to working with the Denodo leadership team to continue helping our customers unlock value from their data.”

Denodo currently has seven offices across Australia, ASEAN, Greater China, India, Japan and Kore, and has endeavoured to boost its growth in the APAC region.

“We are very pleased to have Robin and Shanmuga Sunthar join our leadership team,” said Angel Viña, CEO and founder of Denodo.

“Robin’s extensive sales experience, especially in enterprise data management solutions, will help us better penetrate ASEAN and Korean markets, where we already have a strong presence. As we educate the APAC market with our data integration and data management value propositions, Shanmuga Sunthar’s extensive technical background will be a critical factor in our success in the region.”