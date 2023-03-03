Group-IB partners with Pacific Tech in Southeast Asia

Cyber security company Group-IB has chosen Pacific Tech as its value-added distributor to deliver its suite of products and services within Southeast Asia, specifically in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, Cambodia, Thailand, and Myanmar.

As the vendor’s first distributor in Singapore, Pacific Tech will deliver Group-IB’s Unified Risk Platform – an ecosystem of solutions designed to understand each organisation’s threat profile and tailors defenses against them in real-time from a single interface.

The products and services within the platform include but limited to threat intelligence, managed extended detection and response (XDR), digital risk protection, education and training, digital forensics and incident response, as well as cyber investigations.

“Group-IB ‘s commitment to elevating cyber security benchmarks within the APAC region with its proven product solutions in monitoring and detecting critical real-time threats within the cyber security domain is aligned with our values, and we see this partnership as long-term & mutually beneficial,” said Andy Woo, managing director of Pacific Tech.

“The partnership enables us to offer an extended range of Group-IB solutions to our existing and potential customers regionally.”

With the alliance, Group-IB will provide all Pacific Tech sales and engineering personnel with training and certification in order to support Pacific Tech’s channel partners, while leveraging Pacific Tech’s ties with resellers across all industries in the region to expand the vendor’s reach locally and regionally.

According to Group-IB’s threat intelligence team, the Asia Pacific (APAC) region experienced the highest number of attacks perpetrated by nation-state threat actors.

Between H2 2021 to H1 2022, the activity of more than 35 advanced persistent threat (APT) groups was detected in APAC, with threat actors from India, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Vietnam being the most active. Meanwhile, ransomware remains a threat number one for public and private sectors.

“By developing a global partner network, we rely on the strong technical expertise and market knowledge of our partners in every region of our operations,” added Shafique Dawood, head of business development in APAC at Group-IB.

“We do not just bring innovative technologies to our partners, we continuously work with them to ensure they develop expertise to provide the necessary support to the customers. We are thrilled to partner with Pacific Tech who not only share our long-standing mission of fighting cyber crime but also possess top-notch expertise. It will enable us to offer a high level of cyber security for public and private companies in Singapore and across the APAC region.”