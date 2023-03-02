Couchbase expands ISV partner program

Features training and additional resources for partners to get started with the Capella platform.

Credit: Dreamstime

Cloud database platform company Couchbase is expanding its independent software vendor (ISV) partner program to enable ease of application modernisation and increase differentiation.

The program features a new “Success Package” that includes training, certifications and additional resources for partners to “build and monetise” their apps.

This is complimented with an ISV program guide containing more information and tools to help ISVs get started with Couchbase’s Capella platform.

“We’re dedicated to broadening our ISV partner ecosystem to deliver unmatched speed, scalability and resilience,” said Matt McDonough, senior vice president of business development and strategy at Couchbase.

“With new resources for ISVs to learn about Capella, teams can be empowered to get started on their application development journey knowing they’re backed by easy-to-use, high-performing technology that eliminates the need for ongoing database management efforts.”

According to the vendor, partners adopting Capella can gain flexibility in consolidating their architecture and accelerate application development while reducing total cost of ownership through the capabilities and scalable architecture they deliver.

Specifically, ISVs can embed or bundle Capella with the applications or other solutions offered by these partners to their customers, and with standardisation, establish and expand their business, as well as improve revenue, margins and application time to market.

The new program is touted to be a single resource for organisations looking for a “developer-friendly” solution to build modern applications via the Couchbase platform.

Couchbase expects partners to benefit from faster release cycles and less data duplication, familiarity in SQL that enables faster ramp-up, “always-on” mobile and Internet of Things (IoT) apps, and high availability and automation.

“After searching the market for a cloud database platform that addresses the complexity of our customers’ broad portfolio of data, Couchbase Capella was the perfect fit,” commented Simba Mupfunya, software architect at Netropolix, a Couchbase partner.

“Capella helped centralise and consolidate our data lake and database ecosystem, allowing us to modernize our tech stack in the cloud to better serve our customers’ diverse needs. With Capella, we’re able to seamlessly deploy apps and monitor logs, all while handling a plethora of requests to ensure everything is running smoothly.”