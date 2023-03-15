Wipro sharpens services with new global business lines

Aimed at deepening alignment with evolving business needs and capitalising on emerging opportunities.

IT services and consulting provider Wipro Limited has announced four strategic global business lines (GBLs), effective 1 April 2023.

Aimed at deepening alignment with clients’ evolving business needs and capitalising on emerging opportunities in high-growth segments of the market, the four GBLs are organised around the areas of cloud, enterprise technology and business transformation, engineering, and consulting.

According to Wipro, the new model reflects the company’s continued pivot toward strategic bet areas and its focus on leveraging the power of ‘One Wipro’ to deliver on clients’ entire spectrum of business and technology transformation goals.

“Our transformation journey over the past three years has yielded outstanding growth for our business. So much that we have outgrown the two-business line model that we had set at the beginning of our journey,” said Thierry Delaporte, managing director and CEO of Wipro.

“We are now doubling down on our strategic bets to take our growth to its next phase. This evolution of our business lines will allow us to sharpen our focus on clients and simplify how we orchestrate internally and across our ecosystem.”

New cloud business

Specific to cloud services, the first GBL – Wipro FullStride Cloud – will bring together the provider’s entire suite of cloud capabilities under a “fully integrated, full stack” offering. The suite includes cloud native applications, cloud architecture, apps modernisation, cloud strategy and migration, as well as cloud infrastructure.

Jo Debecker, who currently heads up Wipro’s Cloud Infrastructure Services, has been appointed to lead this business under title of global head of Wipro FullStride Cloud. Equipped with experience in applications, data, and cloud transformation, he is tasked to grow the cloud business – which is revealed to make up more than one-third of the company’s revenues.

Debecker will also be supporting efforts to integrate Wipro’s end-to-end cloud services delivery engine for clients and building differentiated industry solutions designed to further accelerate growth in this fast-evolving market segment.

Supporting enterprise transformation

On the enterprise technology front, the Enterprise Futuring line is set to offer clients “forward-looking” solutions for large scale enterprise transformation, such as intelligent insights and data, application platforms, digital operations, and cybersecurity.

Nagendra Bandaru, who presently serves as head of Wipro’s iCORE business, has been named the global head of Enterprise Futuring. He will focus on elevating Wipro’s traditional enterprise transformation and operations business by leveraging advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality, as well as “reimagined and highly automated” customer and employee experiences.

Bandaru also has ambitions to create innovative offerings that help clients build “agile, resilient, tech-forward enterprises, and leapfrog into the future”.

Advancing engineering and consulting services

In addition, Wipro’s Engineering Edge unit, which was launched in 2022, will now become a standalone business line.

Harmeet Chauhan, who currently leads Wipro Engineering, will assume the title of global head of Engineering Edge. He will continue to scale and strengthen Wipro’s engineering capabilities, expanding offerings such as cloud, 5G, Industry 4.0, IoT (Internet of Things), silicon design, embedded systems, data and AI platforms.

This line is targeted at clients looking to innovate at scale as they develop products, platforms, services, and operations that are “connected, intelligent, and autonomous” across sectors.

Lastly, the Consulting unit will align Capco, Designit, and Wipro’s Domain and Consulting business under a single banner, intended to drive enhanced best practice and experience sharing between these independent units.

Lance Levy, CEO of Capco, and Philippe Dintrans, global head of Domain & Consulting, will continue to lead their businesses in their respective industries, under the leadership of Delaporte.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Parmaksizian, CEO of Designit, will head up the new Consulting line and attempt to deliver new opportunities to “embed experience innovation capabilities” within a wider portfolio of consulting engagements.

“Our new model will accelerate speed-to-market, streamline decision making, and allow us to channel investments more effectively and efficiently,” added Delaporte. “Deepening our alignment with clients will allow us to adopt a more customised and specialised approach to their needs, unlocking new growth opportunities for our — and our clients’ — business.”