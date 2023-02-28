Netskope hires Verizon’s Daniel Fouladi to boost sales

Daniel Fouladi (Netskope) Credit: Supplied

Security cloud vendor Netskope has appointed Verizon’s Daniel Fouladi as regional sales manager for telecommunications and service providers for Asia Pacific.

Based in Sydney, Fouladi brings 23 years of experience in product strategy, network and security technologies and secure access service edge (SASE). He will lead the company’s efforts to increase the adoption of Netskope’s solutions and footprint among telcos and service providers.

Most recently, Fouladi was part of the team responsible for Verizon Business’ SASE product strategy and global launch.

He started his career in 1999 at the Australian internet service provider (ISP) OzEmail as a system administrator before joining the Australian arm of UUNet, one of the largest global ISPs at the time.

After successive acquisitions, Fouladi integrated the Verizon Business team in Australia, where he held a variety of roles, culminating as global senior manager SASE/SSE product strategy.

In this role, Fouladi was part of the global team defining the product and go-to-market strategy for Verizon’s SASE offering.

“In the past couple of years, I have done a lot of analysis to identify what SASE solutions were available on the market and their many nuances,” he said.

“I had to look into how easy it was for the customer to enable and consume the service, what actually worked, how well it worked and the diversity of commercial models behind them."

It was at this time where he worked closely with Netskope, who became one of Verizon's key partners and claimed he was "super impressed by how agile and capable both team and solution were".

“I firmly believe that 2023 is the year of SASE. From my perspective, cloud adoption and SASE go hand-in-hand and a company can’t achieve digital transformation goals without a clear and consistent SASE strategy,” he continued.

“My role at Verizon served as excellent due diligence for me in selecting my next role and I chose to join Netskope because I strongly believe that SASE is the future of networking and security and Netskope is, without doubt, the leader in the space.”

Last year, Netskope appointed former Okta Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) channel chief Matt Paull to lead its regional partner ecosystem.

In 2021, it announced plans to expand its NewEdge network further into Asia Pacific, intending to cover new locations in Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines.