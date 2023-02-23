Tech Data adds Tangent Works to Asia AI portfolio

Credit: Dreamstime

Tech Data has entered into a partnership with predictive modelling vendor Tangent Works to deliver its solutions across key markets in Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

The agreement is part of Tech Data’s efforts to strengthen its artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics solutions stack, while attempting to accelerate AI project adoptions in the IT ecosystem.

Available in Singapore, Malaysia, and India, the vendor’s Tangent Information Modeler (TIM) leverages AI technology to improve operational efficiency in industries like energy, utilities, manufacturing, healthcare and financial services sectors.

“The global AI market size was valued at US$93.5 billion in 2021 and in Asia Pacific and Japan it is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45 per cent from 2022 to 2030,” noted Bennett Wong, vice president of Advanced Solutions for Modern Data Centre & Analytics in APJ at Tech Data.

“The predictive analytics market in the region is expected to increase from US$2.89 billion in 2022 to US$9.59 billion by 2028. Given this setting, we are excited to add Tangent Works to our Asia Pacific and Japan portfolio, to empower ISVs, our partners, and their end-users with extended capabilities in addressing complex AI environment challenges via secure and simplified cloud-native technologies.”

Aimed at bringing “increased speed, efficiency, productivity and scalability”, the TIM solution is an automatic model-building engine for time-series forecasting and anomaly detection.

“Time series forecasting and anomaly detection are hard problems to solve. TIM makes it quick and easy for business users to benefit from predictive analytics,” added Henk De Metsenaere, co-founder & CEO of Tangent Works.

“Together with Tech Data, we are bringing end-to-end predictive analytics solutions and consultancy to the Asia Pacific and Japan region. We are confident that by partnering with Tech Data, we will benefit from their global ecosystem of technology providers and partners.”

Recently Tech Data expanded its partnership with Schneider Electric, making the vendor’s net-zero data centre solutions accessible for enterprise customers.