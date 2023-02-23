Mimecast maximises Asia reach with Exclusive Networks

Brad Gray (Exclusive Networks) Credit: Exclusive Networks

Email and collaboration security vendor Mimecast has selected Exclusive Networks as its value-added distributor (VAD) for Asia Pacific (APAC), covering Singapore, Malaysia, and Hong Kong.

The partnership is an expansion of their existing distribution agreement for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, and will see Exclusive Networks implement and integrate Mimecast solutions into the security networks of clients in the three Asia markets.

“We are delighted to be able to offer Mimecast’s solutions to our network in Asia,” said Brad Gray, senior vice president of APAC at Exclusive Networks.

“Mimecast is the leading security provider for all aspects of email communication and collaboration tools to protect communications, people, and data. We know from our existing partnerships in EMEA the value that Mimecast brings to Exclusive Networks and organisations who are seeking to protect themselves against cybercrime and we are excited to bring their world-leading technology to our own ecosystem”.

Targeting companies of all sizes, from start-ups and SMEs to multinationals, Exclusive Networks will leverage Mimecast’s local network and collaborate with resellers and systems integrators to deliver “robust” email security, in addition to its wider portfolio of cyber security solutions.

One product that will be added to the distribution portfolio is Mimecast’s X1 platform, designed to help organisations “safeguard their business communications, people and data”. The vendor’s email security and resilience solutions are touted for its ability to integrate into third-party platforms such as Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace.

On top of that, Mimecast also offers security awareness and user behaviour management through training, web security and brand protection, as well as data retention and compliance solutions.

“With Asia Pacific undergoing a rapid and unprecedented digital transformation, the current network infrastructures are getting increasingly exposed to cyberattacks,” noted Stanley Hsu, regional VP of Asia at Mimecast.

He cited that spending in security solutions and services in APAC is forecasted to “exceed $31 billion this year, an increase of 15.5% from 2021”, hence making it “imperative” for Mimecast to work closely with the cyber security vendor and partner communities.

“We are confident that through our partnership with Exclusive Networks, it will be easier for the channel community to do business with Mimecast by simplifying engagement and further enhancing the partnership journey. The collaboration also underscores Mimecast’s strategy of building a strong channel partner ecosystem across the region,” he added.

Both parties also revealed some of the key industry verticals that they will be focusing on include healthcare, legal, financial services, and the public sector.

“The threat landscape will always be challenging globally, so we are always looking for ways to strengthen our offerings for our partners,” said Craig McGregor, Mimecast’s channel sales director for Australia and New Zealand.

“Connecting with a global cybersecurity specialist distributor allows us to combine efforts with vendors who complement our offerings – and we are certain Exclusive Networks is the right distributor to do so. We’re looking forward to seeing this partnership develop.”



