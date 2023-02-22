Proofpoint empowers channel growth with new partner program

Alex Lei (Proofpoint) Credit: Proofpoint

Proofpoint has unveiled a new partner program aimed at driving channel sales, enhancing customer relationships, and supporting additional revenue streams.

Under the banner of Element, the “simplified” program welcomes managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), distributors, and value-added resellers (VARs) to tap into the company’s cyber security and compliance platform portfolio for business growth.

“We built Proofpoint Element from the ground up based on extensive feedback from our channel partners,” said Alex Lei, senior vice president of Asia Pacific and Japan at Proofpoint.

“Far too many partner programs are bogged down by unnecessary complexity, and that’s why we’re excited to bring a simplified, modern, and clear-to-understand program that adds true partner value. We’re bolstering our investment in the people, platforms, and tools that strengthen our partners’ overall position and market opportunity.”

According to Proofpoint, the new program offers two tiers – Core and Elite – defined by “clear, enhanced benefits”.

All channel partner types begin at Core, where partners have to fulfill a set of minimum requirements, and they will receive benefits to sell and support the vendor’s solutions, such as deal registration, sales certifications, technical training, and rewards.

Meanwhile, Elite tier partners are expected to meet “rigorous revenue goals, invest in sales and technical training, and actively promote Proofpoint’s solutions”. The vendor will reward partners in this tier with benefits including “significant” deal registration discounts, a dedicated channel account manager, and priority in available marketing fund allocation.

Additionally, partners may also earn a “Value Incentive Rebate” if they meet revenue growth commitments that are agreed upon in a joint yearly business plan.

Placing an emphasis on specialisation, partners can choose to develop expertise in information protection, with product focus areas such as cloud access security broker, endpoint data loss prevention, or insider threat management. Alternatively, they can engage in the vendor’s security awareness training.

“Partner-centric vendors like Proofpoint need to continue to innovate their partner program to collectively drive profitable business for themselves and their partners,” added Craig Tamlin, general manager of Lumen IT – a Proofpoint partner.

“I am pleased to see the development of the program, which is in lockstep with Proofpoint’s technical innovation and market leadership.”