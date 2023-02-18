Siemens Energy opens cyber security operations centre in Cyberjaya

Engineered to monitor, detect and mitigate cyber threats on critical infrastructure such as energy and utilities.

Credit: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy has launched its cyber security operations centre (CSOC) in Cyberjaya, Selangor, aimed at providing operational technology (OT) cyber security services to customers across the region and beyond.

According to the vendor, the facility marks the region’s first managed detection response (MDR) OT CSOC, engineered to monitor, detect and mitigate cyber threats on critical infrastructure such as energy and utilities.

Specifically, the centre harnesses artificial intelligence (AI) and a team of cyber security experts to provide round the clock monitoring, detection and crisis support to secure businesses’ operating environment and ensure operational continuity.

“Malaysia is well positioned in the Asia Pacific [APAC] region as a regional hub for cybersecurity talent and investment,” said Karim Amin, executive board member of Siemens Energy.

“For the energy transition to succeed, we need to build a more mature energy value chain in the Asia Pacific region. Developing a resilient cyber security landscape is an integral part of this.”

During the soft launch of the CSOC, Siemens Energy demonstrated its proprietary AI monitoring platform, Eos.ii, which is touted for its ability to transform vast amounts of data into intelligence that then enables human analysts to effectively defend physical and digital assets.

The company also revealed that the CSOC APAC is projected to have an investment inflow of more than €2 million (RM10 million) in the next two to three years and up to €3-4 million (RM15-20 million) over the next five years.

General Tan Sri Dato' Sri Haji Zulkifeli Bin Mohd Zin, chairman of CyberSecurity Malaysia, who attended the opening added that the CSOC is a “strong first step” in placing Malaysia as a regional cyber security leader.

At the same time, the company was awarded Malaysia Digital status by Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), an agency under the Ministry of Communications and Digital that leads digital transformation initiatives for the nation.

“We would like to congratulate Siemens Energy on the establishment of its cyber security operations center, here in Malaysia,” said Ts. Mahadhir Aziz, CEO of MDEC.

“This represents a strong endorsement of Malaysia’s digital capabilities and capacities as well as being the digital hub of choice in ASEAN for international investors. MDEC will continue to facilitate more expansions into and within Malaysia in raising the overall digital ecosystem value, in line with the new national strategic initiative, Malaysia Digital.”

Meanwhile, as part of efforts to build Malaysia’s overall human capital development, Siemens Energy has collaborated with Universiti Tenaga Nasional (UNITEN) to equip young local talent with the skillsets and tools necessary to become globally competitive cyber security professionals.