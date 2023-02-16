Nutanix fuels partner sales in Singapore with new starter kit

Aimed at providing the “quickest and easiest” customer onboarding to the Nutanix Cloud Platform.

Michael Magura (Nutanix) Credit: Nutanix

Nutanix has released a new starter kit for channel partners in Singapore to supercharge sales cycles and introduce customers to the vendor’s cloud platform.

Aimed at providing the “quickest and easiest” customer onboarding to the Nutanix Cloud Platform, the kit features the vendor’s hybrid multicloud platform, integrated virtualisation, and one-click management.

Specifically, Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure Pro and Nutanix Cloud Manager Starter are included in the bundle to provide “rich data services, resilience, and management” features with infrastructure AIOps, monitoring, planning, right sizing, and low code automation.

Michael Magura, vice president of Channel Sales in Asia Pacific (APAC) at Nutanix, outlined that the starter kit can be deployed on any hardware within the Nutanix hardware compatibility list or on supported public or service provider clouds.

“Our bundle is purpose-built to help our partners engage new logos and get them started with Nutanix in an effortless way,” he added. “It’s an express on-ramp that will simplify and streamline the initial sales cycle, then open the door to future expansion deals.”

In addition, deployment and migration services are set to enable cluster deployment at a single site for up to eight nodes on the customer’s choice of supported hardware platforms.

According to the vendor, fastrack deployments are also offered for integrations of Nutanix Prism for intelligent infrastructure management and Nutanix Move for VM migration.

Meanwhile, the kit includes education vouchers for up-skilling, mainly through Nutanix Certified Professional (NCP) exam vouchers which will be given to three students. Three individual seats for NCP – Multicloud Infrastructure classes with virtual instructor-led training are also available.

“We created this bundle following feedback from partners that customers are looking to mitigate risk due to changes in the vendor landscape” explained Magura.

He observed that customers are seeing a “dual vendor strategy” and highlighted that the new kit will act as a “migration bridge” for customers looking to transition between vendors easily.

“Critically, we believe that once customers experience Nutanix, it won’t be long before they engage our partners to increase their deployment.”

In November last year, Nutanix appointed Daryush Ashjari as vice president of pre-sales for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), based in Sydney.

He replaced Jeff Smith, Nutanix’s vice president of Systems Engineering (SE) in APJ, who retired at the end of 2022 after eight years of service in the company.



