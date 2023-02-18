Aussie Michael Sentonas named CrowdStrike global president

Michael Sentonas (CrowdStrike) Credit: CrowdStrike

Security vendor CrowdStrike has promoted its Australia-born global chief technology officer (CTO) Michael Sentonas to the role of president.

In his new role, Sentonas will be responsible for leading the company’s product and go-to-market functions, including its sales, marketing, product and engineering, threat intelligence, corporate development and CTO teams.

He has been with CrowdStrike since 2016, joining as vice president of technology strategy and then moving to the role of CTO in 2020.

Before that, he spent 17 years with McAfee. During his time there, he held roles across sales, go-to-market and technology responsibilities. He served as the company’s CTO for Security Connected and chief technology and strategy officer for Asia Pacific (APAC).

Sentonas was also part of McAfee’s Advanced Technology Group, a specialist sales team where he drove customer transactions, go-to-market strategy and previously oversaw sales engineering and services for the APAC region.

Sentonas will now report to CrowdStrike co-founder and CEO George Kurtz.

“Mike has proven himself as a one-of-a-kind leader maniacally focused on execution,” Kurtz said. “No one in cyber security is more adept at aligning customer needs with technology and go-to-market excellence than Mike. His technical acumen, market mastery and passion for winning have made him highly sought by customers, employees, partners, analysts and investors alike.

“Mike is a tremendous partner and will continue helping me drive the company to our next level of growth. His unique skill set and leadership will allow me to engage even more with our customers and partners as we continue scaling CrowdStrike into a once-in-a-generation cyber security company.”