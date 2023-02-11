Visual Studio Code 1.75 brings configuration profiles

Profiles allow VS Code users to create and share configurations for the UI, extensions, settings, keyboard shortcuts, tasks and user snippets.

Microsoft has rolled out the January 2023 release of its Visual Studio Code programming editor. Published February 2, VS Code 1.75 lets developers create profiles to configure extensions and settings, and offers easier multi-view resizing.

Previously a preview feature, profiles become generally available in VS Code 1.75.

A profile can include extensions, settings, UI state, keyboard shortcuts, user snippets and tasks, allowing users to customise VS Code for different development scenarios such as data science, documentation and writing or for multiple languages such as Java or Python. VS Code setups based on workflows such as “demo” or “work” also can be saved as profiles.

Developers can open multiple workspaces with different profiles applied at the same time, Microsoft said. However, profiles currently do not work in remote scenarios such as GitHub Codespaces.

VS Code 1.75 can be downloaded for Linux, Windows, or MacOS from the Visual Studio Code website. It is the first monthly update to the editor this year. The preceding version, Visual Studio Code 1.74, was unveiled December 7, 2022, and was followed by three point releases.

Other capabilities in VS Code 1.75 include updates that developers now can resize multiple views at the same time by dragging corners of the views.

Also, grid layout has been improved. If an editor is minimised, the grid now will preserve that state when resizing the workbench or sidebars.

When working with the Customise Layout command, either via triggering the command or using the layout controls in the custom title bar, developers can restore defaults using the revert arrow button in the top right of the layout control.

In addition, developers can adjust panel alignment directly from the panel context menu just like panel position while the Preferences menu has been simplified for global settings. Options have been organised into a more logical order and grouping.

Delving deeper, a new confirmation is offered for opening large files, to prevent accidental opening and the JavaScript React language label has been changed to JavaScript JSX, to reflect JSX syntax being used by more than just React.

Also, the Find control inside tree views now supports history navigation and supports contiguous matching along with the existing “fuzzy” matching.

A workbench.list.scrollByPage setting lets developers configure whether the list should scroll by page when clicking directly on the scroll bar. A workbench.list.TypeNavigationMode setting enables configuration of the type navigation mode for lists.

The “breakpoint predictor” for Node.js debugging has been rewritten and improved to increase speed for large projects.