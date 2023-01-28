Nextgen adds Vectra AI to Philippines portfolio

Part of the vendor’s plans to expand its business in Asia Pacific.

Credit: Dreamstime

Vectra AI has selected Nextgen as its value-added distributor in the Philippines to meet growing end user demand in the region.

The agreement is also part of the vendor’s plans to expand its business in Asia Pacific. According to Vectra AI, with the continuing rise in cyberattacks and breaches, the global market for AI-based security products is expected to reach $133.8 billion by 2030, up from $14.9 billion in 2021.

“At Vectra, creating robust and mutually beneficial partnerships with leading technology providers and channel-focused organisations has always been a core part of our strategy, and as our company continues to increase focus and investment in the Asia Pacific region, we believe that Nextgen can help us do that particularly around recruiting new reseller partners into our partner program,” said David Sajoto, vice president of Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) at Vectra AI.

Moreover, he observed that security teams are experiencing “analyst fatigue and burnout” due to the challenges of a growing attack surface as the adoption of digital technologies has made cyber breaches “unavoidable”.

“Our security AI-driven attack signal intelligence frees security analysts of the mundane manual tasks and allows them to focus on what they do best which is to investigate and respond to real attacks,” he added.

Jenny Diamzon, managing director of cyber security at Nextgen, viewed Vectra AI as a “high growth vendor with immense potential” and attributed this to their “promising” security offerings and open platform that integrates with other security solutions that are in existing Nextgen partners’ portfolios.

“Nextgen has an extremely capable ecosystem of channel partners with the necessary resources to ensure the organisations they work with are successful," she added.

"Partners who prioritise AI detection and response are giving their customers a huge leg-up on today's attacks and we’re excited to be a part of the Vectra AI community and its global expansion efforts."