Swaine bags CrowdStrike APJ VP promotion

CrowdStrike has promoted Geoff Swaine as its new vice president (VP) of Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

Swaine steps into the position after former vice president Andrew Littleproud retired in November. He is tasked with driving growth and expansion in the region.

He was formerly CrowdStrike’s global vice president, cloud and technology ecosystems and program strategy, a position he held for 18 months. He also previously held the position of APJ regional VP, alliances director at CrowdStrike, where he led the company’s expansion in the channel sector.

His 20-year technology industry career includes tenures as managing director, Australia at Bluecoat Systems, which was acquired in 2016 by Symantec, general manager of Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) South at Intel Security, and as a sales manager at IBM.

“I feel immensely privileged to take CrowdStrike forward in the APJ region,” Swaine said. “My focus is to work with our amazing people, customers and partners to get our offering to market in the best way possible.”

CrowdStrike said it had seen consistent growth in the APJ region, with a 55 per cent year over year increase in customers to year end July 2022, resulting in a 57 per cent year over year increase in staff to over 950 employees.

