StarHub steps up network business with new multi-cloud architecture

Dubbed Cloud Infinity, it aims to improve customer experiences, launch new services quicker, and deploy more data security measures.

StarHub has kickstarted its journey to boost the delivery, scalability, and performance of its services while reducing operating costs by deploying its new low-latency multi-cloud architecture network design.

Dubbed Cloud Infinity, the network design aims to enable the telco to improve customer experiences, launch new services quicker, and deploy more data security measures.

According to StarHub, Cloud Infinity is uniquely conceptualised by the provider and is the first of its kind in the world. Crucially, it is intended to address challenges and new business opportunities using cloud-native simplified architecture, operating and delivery models.

Via the new design, the telco’s network infrastructure will adopt a “highly-scalable and access-agnostic hybrid cloud new architecture”, which allows the provider to co-develop platforms and solutions with enterprises and differentiate services through low-latency multi-access technologies such as 5G and 10Gbps.

The transformation project builds on an additional investment of up to $40M to advance the company’s DARE+ five-year growth programme, to strengthen cost rationalisation for the business and prime it for sustainable business growth in the long term.

“Having embarked on DARE+ in 2021, we have reached the point where we are no longer just achieving project milestones, but going beyond telco to set new benchmarks for the entire industry,” said Ayush Sharma, CTO of StarHub.

“Maximising agility, Cloud Infinity will serve as a cradle of innovation for our enterprise and consumer businesses, allowing us to deliver the market’s most unique, meaningful, and enriching products and services with speed and reliability.”

While 'cloudifying' its own network functions, StarHub has also collaborated with cloud service providers AWS, Google Cloud and NAVER, as well as Nokia to jointly develop ultra-low latency cloud, communication, and entertainment services.

“We are pleased to work with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, NAVER Cloud, and Nokia to deploy this new network architecture, doubling down on digital to realise growth without frontiers, and reimagining what StarHub can be for our customers, partners, and stakeholders,” added Sharma.

The telco provider also intends to launch digital applications that could be hosted in edge data centres, where data processing happens closer to end users, so they can enjoy faster services.

“AWS is proud to expand our long-term collaboration with StarHub on its cloud journey,” remarked Priscilla Chong, country manager of Singapore at AWS.

“Over the past two years, we have worked with StarHub to digitally transform beyond telco through initiatives such as DARE+ and Cloud Infinity, combining the power of StarHub and AWS to accelerate innovation, unify data and leverage analytics to gain meaningful customer insights, and deliver personalised content to re-imagine the customer experience.”

Chong also signalled AWS’ support of the telco’s mission to “delight customers and achieve sustainable growth”, outlining that StarHub would benefit from the “agility, scalability, and security” of AWS’ offerings, and have access to its global partner network to help deliver solutions to end users.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Park Weon-gi, CEO of NAVER Cloud, highlighted it will continue to “actively develop” services and “promote cooperation” to secure global competitiveness beyond Southeast Asia via its partnership with StarHub.

“It is meaningful to introduce various solutions by combining the experiences and technologies of StarHub, one of world’s most forward-looking telcos moving aggressively toward cloud and digital platforms, and NAVER Cloud, the leading cloud service provider in Korea through this agreement,” he added.

According to StarHub, Cloud Infinity lays the groundwork for the business to deliver an “endless continuum” of Infinity Play services. It also revealed plans to launch a secure cloud-brokerage marketplace, Cloud-X.

Through the platform, StarHub could offer sovereign cloud services to government agencies and enterprises, allowing them to utilise a cloud network that is custom-built to deliver security and data access that meets strict requirements on data-privacy and control.

“Cloud-native networks will allow StarHub to become even more agile and innovative in anticipating and responding to customer needs,” observed Karan Bajwa, vice president of Asia Pacific at Google Cloud.

“We’re very much looking forward to accelerating StarHub’s shift to low latency, high bandwidth, and multi-access cloud-native networks that will bring the combined power of 5G, the cloud, and edge computing closer to enterprises in Singapore, and beyond.”

For consumers, StarHub indicated that Cloud Infinity could enable integration of metaverse-like services, which can drive customer engagement through next-generation digital features such as augmented reality and holographic overlays.

Raghav Sahgal, president of Cloud and Network Services at Nokia, described Cloud Infinity as a tool that “captures the moment” of the industry.

“It will smooth the transition to a new world of customer experience, leveraging Nokia’s cloud architecture to deploy as-a-service operational and delivery models," Sahgal added. "It’s great to be part of this initiative, and we’re more than delighted to collaborate with StarHub on the Cloud Infinity program."