Darwinbox and Microsoft team up to empower future of work

Jayant Paleti (Darwinbox) Credit: Darwinbox

Darwinbox is collaborating with Microsoft to equip organisations globally with tools to elevate employee experience and support the evolving world of work.

The partnership involves deep integrations between Darwinbox’s Human Capital Management (HCM) platform and the Microsoft product ecosystem, as well as co-innovation on solutions that enhance employee experience.

Specifically, Darwinbox will adopt Microsoft Azure to enhance its HCM platform as part of efforts to deliver a “radically unique and differentiated” value proposition to their customers.

The provider’s mobile-first platform is designed to enhance and personalise employee experience (EX) by bringing HR transactions and experiences into the flow of work with Dynamics 365 and Office 365 platforms like Microsoft Teams, Viva, and Active Directory.

Additionally, Darwinbox has leveraged Microsoft's Power BI to further augment its AI-based predictive analytics engine, to build visual analytics dashboards that help employees across customer organisations to use data more effectively and power faster business decisions.

Strategic product and engineering collaborations between the two companies are set to amplify innovation around workforce management, payroll management, benefits, talent management, and acquisition.

According to the HR tech provider, the alliance intends to accelerate joint go-to-market motions in all markets that Darwinbox operates in while enabling its customers to “unlock their workforce’s highest potential”.

“We’ve always had the highest regard for the Microsoft brand and ethos," said Jayant Paleti, co-founder of Darwinbox. "As we align on the joint vision of helping our customers unlock new levels of employee experience and productivity, we’re excited to co-innovate on multiple lines of IP development and take these solutions to our customers globally."

In addition to the co-innovation roadmap, Microsoft has also made an equity investment in Darwinbox to accelerate their mission of empowering organisations to unify their entire employee lifecycle.

“In the new world of work, connected and energised employees are a competitive advantage for every organisation,” added Ahmed Mazhari, president of Asia at Microsoft.

“We’re pleased to collaborate with leaders like Darwinbox to reimagine employee experience and enable HR teams with the power of technology. Co-innovating with our customers is key to how Microsoft is empowering organisations across Asia to do more with less.”