Tech Data drives net-zero data centres with Schneider Electric in Singapore

Tech Data is expanding its partnership with Schneider Electric, making the vendor’s net-zero data centre solutions accessible for enterprise customers.

Strengthening its edge-to-cloud portfolio, Tech Data will offer Schneider Electric’s suite of edge-ready products and range of technology solutions and services that are designed to deliver “fast, scalable, secure” IT infrastructure for the deployment of enterprise workloads at remote or branch offices across Singapore.

“Singapore data centre market size is expected to witness investments of US$5 billion in the next four years and the forecasted market value is expected to be US$4.7 billion by 2026," explained Mark Tan, vice president and country general manager of Singapore at Tech Data.

"With data centres being energy and resource intensive, the issue of serious environmental concern cannot be ignored, and it is essential for businesses to move towards sustainability."

Tan further described the partnership as step towards helping partners and customers “embed” sustainability measures. The distributor intends to enable energy and water efficiency, use of clean energy, and a circular economy via net-zero data centres, thus supporting organisations in accounting for their energy usage and adopting methods to reduce energy consumption.

According to Tech Data, the alliance will provide partners and their end-users with micro data centre solutions that prioritise speed-to-market integration while advancing sustainability goals. This includes Schneider Electric’s Sustainability Consulting Services aimed at optimising power usage effectiveness (PUE) of data centres through a three-step approach of “digitise, strategise and decarbonise”.

“As local data centres scale out to support the growth of data-intensive ultra-low latency applications, micro data centres present a complete IT solution by combining power, cooling, security, and monitoring in an enclosed rack system,” said Lee Siew Keong, head of Secure Power at Schneider Electric in Singapore.

“This radically decreases the data centres’ carbon footprint as micro data centres simplify deployment by rapidly optimising edge computing solutions. At Schneider Electric, sustainability is at the heart of everything we do, we believe our partnership with Tech Data makes value-added sustainable data solutions more accessible to businesses and contributes to tangible efforts in greening the entire value-chain.”

With the expanded partnership, Tech Data will also leverage Schneider Electric’s Green Premium program, designed to help businesses reduce their energy and carbon footprints, optimise the total cost of ownership (TCO) of company assets through Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and circular services, and enhance protection from chemical substance risks.

Additionally, Schneider Electric’s Cooling Optimise solution will be incorporated to increase the sustainable build of data centres by dynamically reducing the cooling consumption, through machine learning (ML) via hot spot elimination and continuous airflow optimisation.