Rockwell Automation ramps up Singapore growth with new boss

Mariya Prempeh (Rockwell Automation) Credit: Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation has appointed Mariya Prempeh as the new country manager for Singapore, reporting to Marcelo Tarkieltaub, regional director for Southeast Asia.

Drawing on more than 10 years of experience in sales and marketing, as well as working with enterprises worldwide across technology sectors, Prempeh will be responsible for the vendor’s business operations and direct sales in the country.

Prior to joining Rockwell Automation, Prempeh was the general manager of Singapore at Leica Geosystems where she was tasked with creating a diverse high-performing team and helping the company achieve strong financial growth amid COVID-19. Additionally, Prempeh was formerly head of Sales for Southeast Asia within the Energy and Industry sector at Hilti Corporation.

“I am thrilled to join Rockwell Automation as country manager for Singapore, extending the company’s strong footprint in the country, particularly in key manufacturing sectors such as life sciences, semiconductor, and oil and gas,” said Prempeh.

“I aim to leverage my expertise to strengthen the team’s capabilities and accelerate our growth in Singapore, tapping into the growing demand for smart manufacturing solutions.”

According to Tarkieltaub, with Singapore being a leader in the region for adopting automation and advanced technology, it has become an important market for the vendor in Southeast Asia and the wider business across Asia and globally.

“We are excited to have Mariya on board as we further strengthen our position and cater to the region’s rising demand for advanced manufacturing solutions," he added. "Mariya’s strong capabilities in leading country operations and nurturing high-performing teams, as well as her knowledge across various tech sectors, will help us expand our presence in the region."