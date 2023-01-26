New regional leader takes charge at Digital Realty

Serene Nah (Digital Realty) Credit: Digital Realty

Digital Realty has appointed Serene Nah as managing director and head of Asia Pacific, tasked with broadening the reach of its global data centre platform.

Additionally, she will spearhead the delivery of Digital Realty’s infrastructure and data management platform – PlatformDigital – in the region.

Nah brings extensive experience in pan-Asia infrastructure real estate and technology investment. She joined Digital Realty from Kerry Properties where she was executive director and chief financial officer, managing finance, corporate development, strategy, and operations.

“It is an exciting time to join Digital Realty’s team in what is set to become the largest data centre region in the world," Nah said. "I join a global industry leader that provides the world’s largest trusted digital space for businesses to collaborate.

“I look forward to working with our partners, customers, and team to drive growth and broaden our offerings to support the emerging needs of the Asia Pacific region and enable the world’s continued digital transformation.”

Earlier in her career, Nah was head of Portfolio Management in Asia for Silverlake Partners, a global technology private equity firm. She also honed her skills in finance, mergers and acquisitions and business transformation in various roles with General Electric over 10 years, with her last role being CFO of GE Capital Greater China.

“I am delighted to have Serene on board," added Andy Power, president and CEO of Digital Realty. "Her breadth of financial advisory experience and knowledge across real estate and technology industries will greatly augment our capabilities in the region as we continue to grow and provide the global platform that is the bedrock of our customers’ digital initiatives globally."