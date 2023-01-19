Ice-cold PC market sees worst sales ever in fourth quarter

The 28.1 per cent drop was the worst ever, Gartner said.

Credit: Dreamstime

The PC market collapsed during the fourth quarter of 2022, analysts said, with an unprecedented drop in sales due to inflation and other factors.

IDC reported that PC unit sales fell by 28.1 per cent to 67.2 million units, while Gartner said that sales fell by 28.5 per cent to 65.3 million units. According to Gartner, the drop is the largest since the firm began its PC coverage in the mid-1990s.

Analysts blamed a perfect storm of pandemic-related issues. The anticipation of a global recession, increased inflation, and higher interest rates have had a major impact on PC demand, said Mikako Kitagawa, the director analyst at Gartner.

Since many consumers already have relatively new PCs that were purchased during the pandemic, a lack of affordability is superseding any motivation to buy, causing consumer PC demand to drop to its lowest level in years.

Still, IDC noted that 2022 shipments were well above pre-pandemic levels at 292.3 million units for the full year.

Consumers bought up PCs at record rates in 2020 and 2021 but declined to upgrade those relatively new PCs.