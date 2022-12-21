M1 and AsiaPac advance 5G agenda for Singapore’s National Heritage Board

Part of a wider initiative by the National Heritage Board to progressively roll out 5G technology for its museums and heritage institutions.

Credit: AsiaPac Technology

M1 and its subsidiary AsiaPac Technology will be providing 5G standalone (SA) connectivity and edge computing solutions to the National Museum of Singapore and Children’s Museum Singapore.

The project is part of a wider initiative by the city-state’s National Heritage Board to progressively roll out 5G technology for the rest of its national museums and heritage institutions across the country.

According to M1, it’s bandwidth, low latency and hyperconnectivity will enable museums and curators to "attract and engage" new audiences by adding layers of interactivity and immersiveness to enrich the museum-going experience.

“We are glad to be working with M1 to help transform the museum experience for visitors. With advanced technology like 5G, artificial intelligence and edge computing, we can now offer new and interactive ways for the public to experience our exhibitions in person,” said Mohamed Hardi, director of Information Technology Division and CIO at NHB.

“We look forward to continue to innovate and bring tech-powered experiences to more in the future. The use of 5G within the Singapore heritage sector will contribute to Singapore being a hyperconnected city, and to its goal towards being a Smart Nation.”

Within the collaboration, Keppel DC’s multi-access edge computing (MEC) infrastructure, deployed from its data centres, will allow every touchpoint to be an immediate source of data for museums to better curate and personalise exhibits.

With the aim of increasing engagement, some of the hyper-personalised experiences that museums would be able to offer include augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) artworks, 3D holographic displays and 4K ultra high-definition remote video tours.

“5G is fast becoming the global standard for mobile communications and its potential is limitless," added Manjot Singh Mann, CEO of M1. "Together with edge computing, it is able to power sophisticated applications and deliver high-definition audio-visual experiences in real-time for museums to modernise cultural attractions.

"Importantly, 5G innovations allow museums and heritage institutions to reimagine the role they can play in preserving history and bringing it to life. M1 and AsiaPac, together with Keppel DC, are proud to be collaborating with the National Heritage Board to usher in a new era of interactivity for their museums."