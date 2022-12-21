Tech Data launches Microsoft-dedicated partner hub

Credit: Dreamstime

Tech Data has launched a Microsoft-focused resource hub for partners in Australia to “cut through the complexity and grow their businesses”.

The global distributor giant has consolidated its range of Microsoft tools and programs into a single online resource.

The hub will be focused on Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Security, Tech Data said.

“Our newly launched online hub is the first step in consolidating all these resources into one central destination for partners to quickly and easily find the help they need when they need it,” said Shaun Canavan, Microsoft business manager at Tech Data.

The hub will be underpinned by the four pillars, with the first being strategies – the plan, design and deployment of long-term growth strategies.

The second is enable, which looks at pre-configured cloud tools, technology and accelerator programs. The next is go-to-market, which provides access to marketing kits, demos, proofs of concept and ready-built solutions.

The last pillar is to optimise, which is hands-on consulting, 24/7 tech support, advice, training and knowledge base.

“This is a step towards a collaborative community that connects growth partners, vendors and experts from across the sector and we have a lot more planned,” said Nicholas Jamsek, Tech Data’s cloud business unit leader. “We know that Microsoft partners are enjoying strong growth – but it’s not without challenges. The surge in cloud, anywhere work, security threats and skills shortages make it hard to keep up.

“We’re focused on helping partners meet the new demands of work across hybrid cloud, security and digital workforce. These three strategic plays align directly with Microsoft’s own go-to-market strategy.”

During 2022, Tech Data brought vendors Yugabyte and Cloudera into the Asia Pacific (APAC) region with deals announced in April and August, respectively, the latter of which reaching further out into Japan as well.