Kyndryl launches Cloud Native Services to aid app modernisation

New services from the former IBM unit will be offered across public cloud platforms.

Credit: Kyndryl

Kyndryl, formerly IBM’s Managed Infrastructure Services unit, released Cloud Native Services, which it said will aid enterprises in accelerating their cloud application modernisation efforts.

The new set of services will allow enterprises to move their on-premises applications to cloud service providers such as AWS, GCP and Azure.

Kyndryl will also manage these services on behalf of its customers across hybrid or multi cloud environments, the company said.

Cloud Native Services, according to the company, will provide a framework that will consist of code assets, workflows with integrated services around automated back-up, patching, key performance indicators (KPI) monitoring, security, alerting and incident management.

As part of the new services, the company said it will also provide consulting management along with cloud experts who would help enterprises fast-track their cloud adoption.

The company, which reported its second quarter revenues last month, has been looking to turn to avenues such as cloud integration, mainframe modernisation, and increased infrastructure management to succeed a year after spinning out from IBM.

For its second quarter, Kyndryl reported revenue of $4.2 billion, a year-over-year drop of 9 per cent. This drop, according to the company, was a direct result of rising energy costs and currency fluctuations.

Kyndryl, which competes with the likes of Accenture, Atos, Infosys, Rackspace, and Tata Consultancy Services, has already signed contracts tied to cloud hyperscaler alliances with an aggregate value of over $425 million for the first half of fiscal year 2023.

Kyndryl has over 90,000 employees operating in over 60 countries and generating $19 billion in annual revenue, has partnered with Cisco, Google, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, VMware, Elastic, Citrix, Lenovo, SAP, ServiceNow, Cloudera, Lenovo, and Dell among others.

In September, the company launched a new infrastructure service Kyndryl Bridge, which would aid in connecting and integrating enterprise resources.