ValueFlow and Employment Hero partner to deliver HR solution in Asia

Daire O'Mochain (ValueFlow) Credit: Channel Asia

ValueFlow has partnered with Employment Hero to offer a human resource (HR) and payroll solution to customers who are seeking a replacement for their current system as part of a business digitalisation program.

Daire O’Mochain, managing director of Asia at ValueFlow, highlighted the partnership as a “logical step” as Employment Hero was equipped to enable ValueFlow to “expand quickly” to meet opportunities as they come and provide a “flexible” system for their staff.

“In addition to being a customer ourselves, ValueFlow had been in discussion with customers who while keen to adopt some HR workflows were also looking to replace their current, aging HR and payroll systems," he said.

"It made sense to expand our relationship beyond customer such that we could provide a solution for core HR and Payroll as well as the complementary services and workflows we offer when it comes to the HR process area."

Building on O’Mochain's comments, Kat Ryman, COO of Asia Pacific at ValueFlow, said the specialist provider had been a customer of the Employment Hero solution for HR and Payroll for "some time".

"Our recent expansion into Asia, particularly Singapore, Malaysia and Philippines, was supported by Employment Hero offerings for those countries, making it an easy choice for our team based there," Ryman added.

Lauren Atkinson, senior account executive at Employment Hero, shared the vendor’s desire to support ValueFlow’s expansion in Asia.

“We see natural alignment between the two brands, with digitisation and driving efficiency as core service offerings of both,” she said. “We look forward to an ongoing relationship with ValueFlow and their clients. We wish ValueFlow continued success with their expansion.”