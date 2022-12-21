Telkom and Cisco drive digitisation in ASEAN, enhances IoT services and SDN tech

Credit: Cisco

NeutraDC is collaborating with Cisco to establish the data centre for the Cisco Platform Mobile IoT (Control Centre) and further develop Telkom’s data centre network infrastructure using software defined network (SDN) technology.

In line with the direction of the Indonesian government, the partnership intends to accelerate 5G adoption and digitisation across the country and the wider ASEAN region by tapping on the benefits of Internet of Things (IoT) services and SDN for public use.

“We have seen significant demand for IoT services from smart energy, smart building, and smart city as well as consumer electronics," said Andreuw Th A.F., CEO of NeutraDC, a subsidiary of Telkom. "As the global IoT market leader, Cisco IoT Control Center is the IoT connectivity management platform of choice for more than 14,000 companies worldwide.

"The IoT Control Center enables enterprises to launch, manage and monetise their IoT services, while also providing the flexibility for businesses to scale up their IoT services in Indonesia/ASEAN countries to meet changing customer needs and expectations.

"SDN technology, network virtualisation and automation will play an important role in the service provider strategy blueprint, creating a DC network that supports new services in fast, agile operations."

Cisco’s IoT Control Centre Platform will be available at NeutraDC's data centre facilities across Asia Pacific, with an estimated capacity of five million connections.

Additionally, the alliance is set to increase the development of IoT services for businesses across Indonesia’s service provider industry – including Telkomsel, which has been providing digital IoT control centre services for its enterprise customers.

“Service providers need to be able to deploy services based on their business needs, not limit their technology," added Meygin Agustina, country director of Indonesia for Cisco’s Service Provider Business. "Cisco's partnership with Telkom will increase service creation in the IoT domain in terms of business growth and revenue in the country."

Along with the transformation into a digital telco company, Telkom and its subsidiaries have also implemented a customer-oriented business and operational strategy.

“Telkom and Cisco will create a good synergy through this partnership," said Bogi Witjaksono, director of Wholesale and International Service at Telkom. "Providing IoT Control Centre services located in NeutraDC and SDN technology will provide effectiveness in carrying out business processes and provide the best customer experience for customers."