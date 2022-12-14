Cloudian’s James Wright promoted to APJ senior director

Focusing on rapidly growing Asian markets such as Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore and Korea.

James Wright (Cloudian) Credit: Cloudian

Cloudian has promoted James Wright as its new senior director for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

Based in Melbourne, Wright will use his three years of experience working at Cloudian with its channel and sales strategy in A/NZ and ASEAN, as well as 19 years in tech overall, to lead the broader Asia Pacific (APAC) and Japan region.

Specifically, he will be focusing on rapidly growing Asian markets – especially Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore and Korea – by increasing marketing, demand generation and partner enablement.

"It's been an exciting three years for clients and partners at Cloudian,” Wright said.

“Learning how to run the business during the COVID pandemic and through a challenging economic climate was a great test for our skills and knowledge. I'm thrilled further expand our capabilities with our newly appointed team across the region and I'm looking forward to what the future brings."

He also said that Cloudian will be working closely with its strategic alliances and original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to assist in delivering storage solutions, while recent data breaches in Australia have also highlighted the demand for ransomware protection solutions like Cloudian’s own Object Lock product.

Under Wright’s leadership up to now, Cloudian expanded its managed services provider (MSP) program with new solutions and enhanced support, as announced in September.

He also set out to double Cloudian’s A/NZ partner base in 2020 and while the vendor didn’t quite hit that target, Wright was still confident in his go-to-market strategy.

Prior to his time at Cloudian, Wright worked at various tech companies, including Nutanix, Pure Storage, IBM and BenQ.