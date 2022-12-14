StarHub automates customer on-boarding with Workato in Singapore

Credit: Dreamstime

StarHub has partnered with Workato to create "frictionless integration-led automation experiences" for customers in Singapore.

With the collaboration, StarHub and Workato’s shared customers are set to maximise benefits such as streamlined on-boarding processes by orchestrating device provisioning, management and security control systems, as well as the ability to build and manage automation workflows using the vendor's low-code/no-code platform.

Additionally, the solution targets the simplification of day-to-day operations by integrating different technology solutions and software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications to prevent fragmentation. It also reduces the time needed to carry out mission-critical business process integrations and speed up innovation by eliminating manual work.

Chris Chan, head of StarHub’s Enterprise Digital Services arm, highlighted the “deep” industry knowledge and automation expertise across cloud and on-premises applications that the partnership gathers to deliver “unified and secured” network connectivity for process, operational and collaboration transformation.

“What remains key is the ability to rethink traditional operating models, evaluate options for streamlined communications and cross-functional engagements to become more agile and resilient as an overall business towards an evolving environment and when growth opportunities present themselves,” he added.

“Workato is a hyper-automation platform that is open, enterprise-grade and easy to use. Together with StarHub, we can empower both businesses and IT users to quickly automate processes that are secured, robust, reliable and high performance. This is the most effective and recommended recipe for success.”

According to Workato’s Automation Index 2022, the global use of automation has doubled year on year since 2020, and the growing demand for workplace automation in Singapore is one of the key drivers of this partnership between StarHub and Workato.

“Low-code automation platforms are in high demand by organisations looking to transform business processes and win outcomes,” explained Allan Teng, managing director of Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) at Workato.

“In the backdrop of an economic downturn and the breakneck speed at which the business landscape evolves, organisations are looking to simplify day-to-day operations to speed up innovation and adapt to new environments. We are excited to grow our partnership with StarHub to deliver a more simplified automation experience for customers.”

Presently, StarHub and Workato have jointly on-boarded a new customer, CloudCover, a subsidiary under public cloud solutions provider ST Telemedia Cloud.

CloudCover is leveraging Workato’s platform to streamline its day-to-day operations and transform key business processes to increase productivity and efficiencies across the organisation, in addition to easing data migration efforts once CloudCover’s merger with ST Telemedia Cloud is finalised.

It was also revealed that the StarHub-Workato partnership will evolve as the two parties are set to collaborate on a hyper-automated mobile device management platform which will automate and streamline on-boarding processes, aiming to provide small, medium and large enterprises in Singapore greater access to “easy-to-use and affordable” hyper-automation platforms.