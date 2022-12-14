Juniper Networks supports Indonet's infrastructure modernisation drive

Credit: Dreamstime

Indonet has partnered with Juniper Networks to “automate, modernise and facilitate an experience-first expansion” of its network infrastructure.

Utilising Juniper Apstra, the Indonesian digital infrastructure provider has reportedly seen an estimated 20 per cent in cost-savings efficiency.

In line with government initiatives to accelerate economic growth and fuelled by the urgency for digital transformation across industry sectors like manufacturing, finance and healthcare, Indonet has ambitions to meet the demand for "reliable and scalable" colocation services.

According to Structure Research, spending on such solutions in the capital of Jakarta alone is expected to reach US$938 million by 2027 at a projected five-year CAGR of 22.7 per cent.

“Our vision is to become the digital infrastructure enabler of choice in Indonesia,” said Den Tossi Ishak, COO of Indonet. “Our partnership with Juniper Networks has modernised our network, streamlined the management of our data centres and, most importantly, helped us predict problems before they arise.

"This forms a strong foundation that will enable us to expand our footprint, respond to our customers with great agility and, ultimately, help them to fully capture the growth potential Indonesia has to offer."

Within the collaboration, Apstra was leveraged to validate the "design, deployment and operation" of the EVPN/VXLAN overlay and IP fabric underlay of its latest data centre – both built on Juniper QFX Series Switches.

Indonet reported reduced deployment times and reliable data centre operations with the use of validated templates and zero-touch provisioning, allowing the provider to streamline the day-to-day management of its data centre networks and unify them in a virtual environment.

Armed with the ability to support multi-vendor environments, Apstra has attempted to simplify Indonet’s network operations while accelerating its scalability. At the same time, it has reduced tedious manual tasks with repeatable blueprints while freeing up Indonet’s engineers for more strategic work.

Additionally, the latest networking upgrades supported by Juniper’s Professional Services and Advanced Services aim to empower Indonet to better respond to customer needs with greater agility, providing ultra-low latency and highly reliable cloud solutions required to power the country’s enterprises – the backbone of Indonesia’s economic growth.

“Juniper Networks is excited to partner with and grow Indonet’s network as they build out a simplified, reliable and efficient infrastructure across Indonesia,” added Perry Sui, senior director of ASEAN and Taiwan at Juniper Networks.

“Apstra has greatly facilitated the automation and expansion across their data centre networks and we look forward to continuing our journey together as they transform into a modern digital infrastructure provider, further fuelling Indonesia’s growth momentum.”