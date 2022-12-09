Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise and Gur Lavi accelerate digital transformation in the Philippines

Credit: Dreamstime

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) and business communications specialist Gur Lavi Corporation (GLC) have entered into a partnership to enable digital transformation in the Philippines.

Targeting a broad range of industries -- such as government agencies, banking and finance, and hospitality -- GLC will be implementing the full range of ALE solutions, including the latest IP communications systems, cloud managed communications, Wi-Fi and network switches.

“Working with ALE will help us to offer industry-specific solutions that meet the needs of our wide range of customers," said Erwin Co, president and CEO of GLC. "Together we will combine our strengths to deliver the ICT solutions that are needed to build the future of the Philippines."

The partnership aims to prepare GLC’s customers for the digital age communication and digital age networking transformation. The telecommunications distributor also revealed an opportunity to “play a vital role” in a collaboration with a top Filipino telco provider.

“Partnering with Gur Lavi Corporation will accelerate the digital transformation for GLC customers, helping them get the most out of ALE’s portfolio and its broad range of technology solutions," added Kit Andal, country manager of Philippines at ALE. "We’re excited about the new opportunities this partnership creates for both of our companies."