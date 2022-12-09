Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2022: and the winners are....

Celebrated during an awards ceremony at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, housing more than 230 industry leaders from the channel community in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong.

Credit: Channel Asia

Channel Asia is proud to announce winners of the Innovation Awards in 2022, featuring a leading and diverse line-up of partners, vendors, distributors and individuals across Southeast Asia and Hong Kong.

Celebrated during an awards ceremony housing more than 230 industry leaders from the channel community at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, 38 winners were honoured alongside 11 highly commended companies and individuals.

The fourth running of the awards set the stage for three Channel Asia Hall of Fame inductees in 2022 -- Beni Sia, Sebastian Chong and SS Lim.

Representing the entire ASEAN and Hong Kong ecosystem, more than 210 finalists (including over 75 individuals) were honoured from a pool of over 90 organisations, spanning partner, start-up, telco, vendor and distributor businesses.

This marked a significant expansion in reach, support and market appeal, positioning Innovation Awards as the leading technology awards program for customer innovation and ecosystem excellence across the regional channel.

Reflective of a diverse technology network, more than 50 partners and start-ups were represented and ranged from large-scale multinational consultancy firms to emerging start-ups, alongside leading system integrators, managed service providers and solution consultants, plus cloud specialists, independent software vendors, boutique agencies and application developers.

This was in addition to over 30 channel-centric vendors and telecommunications providers, plus eight supply chain experts in distribution.

Within this standout group, finalists were located across the entire region, spanning Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam and Hong Kong.

Aligned to the Channel Asia approach of representing established and emerging technology providers in equal measure, Innovation Awards in 2022 stands tall as the leading forum for setting the industry benchmark for ecosystem excellence across ASEAN and Hong Kong.

“Congratulations to our finalists, highly commended and winners in 2022 -- this is a stunning statement from the market,” said James Henderson, Editorial Director of Channel Asia. “Irrespective of ongoing societal challenges and worsening economic conditions, Southeast Asia and Hong Kong continues to power forward unperturbed -- the ecosystem has once again raised the bar to set new levels of innovation.

“To house another record-breaking year of Channel Asia Innovation Awards is testament to the transformative nature of our ecosystem -- partners, start-ups, telcos, vendors, distributors and individuals are all playing a crucial role in delivering on the promise of technology to customers across the region.”

In 2022, Innovation Awards honoured the channel across eight categories, spanning Partner Innovation, Tech Innovation, ASEAN-wide Innovation, Start-up Innovation, Personal Innovation, Vendor Innovation, Distributor Innovation and Hall of Fame.

In streamlining the program, increased focus was placed on the pace-setters of the local market, those revving up the innovation engine and powering ahead in the delivery of transformative solutions and services.

Finalists were selected by an executive judging panel of business leaders from partner, vendor and distributor organisations.

Channel Asia congratulates all finalists, highly commended and winners and thanks all organisations and individuals for taking the time to submit nominations.

PARTNER INNOVATION

Partner Innovation recognises customer innovation and excellence across the key market segments of Enterprise, Mid-Market and SMB, in addition to pioneering technology specialists and collaborative providers.

ENTERPRISE:

Finalists:

akaBot, FPT Software

American Technologies Inc (ATI)

AsiaPac Technology

Blazeclan Technologies

Cloud Comrade

Cloud Kinetics

NTT

OneSecure Asia

Prophet

ViBiCloud

Singtel

Telstra Purple

Highly Commended: akaBot, FPT Software / Prophet



Winner: AsiaPac Technology

MID-MARKET:

Finalists:

AsiaPac Technology

Exigo Tech

JCurve Solutions

Telstra Purple

Winner: Exigo Tech

SMB:

Finalists:

Cloud Comrade

TechGyan

Winner: Cloud Comrade

THINK DIFFERENTLY:

Finalists:

Athena Dynamics

Privasec

World Wide Technology

Winner: World Wide Technology

COLLABORATION:

Finalists:

AsiaPac Technology

Bridge Alliance, Singtel & Ericsson

Keppel O&M, M1 & Hiverlab

Mitra Integrasi Informatika (MII)

NEC

Searce

Winner: Mitra Integrasi Informatika (MII)

TECH INNOVATION

Tech Innovation recognises partners leveraging established and emerging solutions to enhance customer innovation levels, underpinned by deep levels of expertise and specialist services.

CLOUD:

Finalists:

AsiaPac Technology

Blazeclan Technologies

Cloud Comrade

Cloud Kinetics

Logicalis

Searce

Sourced Group

Telstra Purple

ViBiCloud

Vonage

Highly Commended: Searce



Winner: Cloud Kinetics

SECURITY:

Finalists:

Ask4key Group

Athena Dynamics

AvePoint

Blazeclan Technologies

Ensign InfoSecurity

Logicalis

OneSecure Asia

Singtel

Telstra Purple

Highly Commended: OneSecure Asia



Winner: Logicalis

DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION:

Finalists:

AETOS

AsiaPac Technology

Glocomp Systems

Logicalis

NEC

NTT

NTT Data (Singapore)

Singtel

Sourced Group

TechConnect IT Solutions

Telstra Purple

ViBiCloud

Highly Commended: Sourced Group



Winner: NEC

EMERGING:

Finalists:

akaBot, FPT Software

Ensign InfoSecurity

Singtel

Winner: Singtel

HOMEGROWN ISV

Finalists:

BetterTradeOff

Fusionex Group

MaivenPoint, an AvePoint company

Winner: MaivenPoint, an AvePoint company

