Secureworks elects ex-Enable manager to APAC channels lead

Secureworks has appointed former Enable customer success manager Catherine Naranjo as channels lead for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

Taking up the role in July this year, Naranjo is responsible for growing the vendor’s partner network across the APAC region while its partner strategy rolls out on a global scale.

Specifically, Secureworks said Naranjo will recruit partners that will be able to deliver on Secureworks’ growth plan for its Taegis XDR platform and ManagedXDR solutions.

She takes over from Murray Whitlocke-Jones, who held a similar title of head of channel for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) for a year up until May, and will continue the momentum that he built in South East Asia.

Naranjo comes from a seven-month stint at Enable, which ended in June this year. Prior to this, she also worked at Bitdefender.

“We have the right platform and resources to supercharge mutual growth, whilst focusing on delivering value for our partner’s customers through our in-depth and unique understanding of the cyber security challenges they face not only today but also in the future,” she claimed.

In addition to Naranjo’s appointment, Secureworks also hired former CrowdStrike APJ director of business development for legal and insurance Paul Byrne as director of new business for APJ.