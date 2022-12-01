SolarWinds strengthens APJ leadership team

Two new sales and marketing leaders join the business.

Aten Lim (SolarWinds) Credit: SolarWinds

SolarWinds has bolstered its Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) presence with two new appointments. Aten Lim has joined in a newly created role as managing director of APJ, and Sara Kao joins as APJ marketing director.

As managing director, Lim is tasked with spearheading local business strategy in the next phase of growth and growing SolarWind’s footprint in the APJ region.

Prior to SolarWinds, Lim was the regional chief operating officer of greater China and global vice president at SAP, and also previously held leadership roles at NCS Group, Lenovo, and Hewlett-Packard, Oracle, and Sun Microsystems.

Kao brings over 17 years of marketing and business development experience to drive regional marketing efforts at companies including Palo Alto Networks, Google Cloud, and Cisco.

The appointments reinforce the IT management software vendor’s commitment to growth in the APJ region.



“As we deepen our presence in the region, it’s crucial to have a team of experts in developing regional growth strategies,” said David Cronk, president of international sales at SolarWinds. “Aten and Sara bring a depth of valuable experience and knowledge that will help scale our APJ team to greater heights.”

In May, SolarWinds appointed Sandeep Mehra as director of channel sales for APJ, who is responsible for developing channel business and partner alliances in the region.