Google ships 8th emergency Chrome update for Mac to fix ‘high-severity’ flaw

It’s time for users to update their browser again.

Credit: Dreamstime

For the eighth time this year, Google has issued an emergency Chrome for Mac update that patches a severe security flaw that has been exploited in the wild. All users should immediately update to version 107.0.5304.121.

The update contains a single fix to a heap buffer overflow in GPU. The CVE program tracks the vulnerability, which was reported by Clement Lecigne of Google's Threat Analysis Group on November 22, as CVE-2022-4135.

As Bleeping Computer explains, heap buffer overflow is a memory vulnerability resulting in data being written to forbidden (usually adjacent) locations without check.