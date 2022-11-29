Noname Security appoints Nextgen as Philippines distributor

Credit: Dreamstime

Noname Security has appointed Nextgen as distribution partner in the Philippines, forming a key part of expansion plans across Asia Pacific.

Jenny Diamzon, Nextgen’s managing director of Cyber Security and Data Resilience in the Philippines, described the new addition as a “critical component” for the local partner community while reinforcing the distributor's security strategy around zero trust and security operations centre (SOC) visibility.

“It is also the only API security platform that covers the entire API security scope across three pillars - API posture management, API runtime security and API security testing so it makes sense for us to partner with the best-in-class,” she added.

According to The 2022 API Security Trends report conducted by 451 Research, the number of APIs in use among survey respondents has increased by 201 per cent in a 12-month period.

Additionally, 41 per cent of the organisations represented by survey respondents experienced an API security incident in the last 12 months; and 63 per cent of those noted that the incident involved a data breach or data loss.

“We are committed to building a partner ecosystem that can better serve our customers in Asia Pacific," said PK Lim, president of sales across Asia Pacific at Noname Security.

"With Nextgen's talented team, best-in-class partner community and reach, technical expertise, and innovative channel services we are confident that this partnership will continue to strengthen our position as the leading API security platform in the region."