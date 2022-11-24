Transformative Singapore Aero Engine Services powers ahead with Kyndryl

Gina Wong (Kyndryl) Credit: Kyndryl

Singapore Aero Engine Services Private Limited (SAESL) has appointed Kyndryl as its new managed services partner to modernise its digital infrastructure.

The partnership sees Kyndryl deliver automated services desk management across the multi-channel while integrating "comprehensive security solutions" to enhance organisation-wide cyber security and resilience.

As part of SAESL’s digital transformation, Kyndryl will shift from the company’s current managed services portfolio to an advanced model characterised by “intelligence and automation”. SAESL will also have full access to the automation catalogue in Kyndryl GitHub’s repositories with various readily available automation assets for supported products and technologies.

To improve end-user experience, Kyndryl’s Service Desk Integrated Cloud Contact Centre (ICCC) platform will be deployed to facilitate the “centralisation and standardisation” of cloud infrastructure for more efficient contact centre management and virtualisation of service desk agents within the Kyndryl environment, and a dedicated communications channel for urgent IT issues.

Additionally, Kyndryl will provide a broad range of security services and solutions that covers key cybersecurity aspects, from people to processes and technology. A virtual chief information security officer (vCISO) will be made available for SAESL to help with developing and managing the implementation of its security program.

Lastly, leveraging Microsoft’s Azure Sentinel, Kyndryl will implement an automated security operation centre (SOC) that would deliver intelligent security response and analytics to SAESL.

“SAESL has experienced tremendous growth in the past 20 years," said Simon Middlebrough, CEO of SAESL. "As the world’s largest MRO shop for Rolls-Royce Trent engines with a customer base spanning six continents, we are continuously looking beyond the status quo for further growth and improvement.

"This partnership to drive digital innovation will allow us to leverage Kyndryl’s expertise to further strengthen our IT infrastructure, streamline, and automate our processes and ultimately improve our productivity and operational efficiency."

Currently, about 30 per cent of the world’s Rolls-Royce Trent engines go through SAESL, powering aircrafts such as the Airbus A330, A340, A350, and A380, as well as the Boeing 777 and 787 Dreamliner.

According to Kyndryl, with airlines gearing up to meet the rapidly resurgent air travel demand, a digital-ready and future-proof SAESL is poised to clinch an even bigger market share.

“Modernising and managing mission-critical systems is at the centre of what we do at Kyndryl, and we are pleased to bring this expertise to help SAESL accelerate its digital transformation”, added Gina Wong, managing director of Singapore at Kyndryl.

“With our broad partner ecosystem coupled with robust skills and thought leadership, we are pleased to partner with SAESL to drive innovation and modernise their business for an increasingly digital economy."