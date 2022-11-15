Azul adds Nextgen as first A/NZ and ASEAN distributor

The appointment follows the recent expansion of Azul's global partner program, 'Partner with Purpose'.

Credit: ID 3821372 © Maigi | Dreamstime.com

Java platform provider, Azul has struck up its first distribution deal in Australia, New Zealand and ASEAN region through Nextgen Group.

The appointment follows the recent expansion of Azul's global partner program, 'Partner with Purpose'.

The program provides comprehensive resources that enable channel organisations to solve top-of-mind customer use cases such as cloud cost optimisation, Java licensing alternatives, as well as application performance and security enhancement across industries.

"We're seeing rapid growth in demand for the Azul platform in A/NZ and parts of the Asia-Pacific region," Azul vice president APAC Dean Vaughan said.

"Organisations across the region are struggling with out-of-control Java support and cloud costs that eat into their margins and restrict their ability to modernise and secure applications and infrastructure in a dynamic and competitive world," he adds.

"Rightsizing compute resources is a key component of a cost-efficient cloud strategy."

Azul and Nextgen will work closely together to scale performance-driven cloud applications and cost-efficient Java environments.

Azul's program provides partners with a flexible framework for capturing substantial market opportunity for Java-based solutions.

Vaughan added it has a sales and technical training curriculum from the provider of OpenJDK-based Java runtimes, complete with on-demand videos, new badging and credentialing progression path, and self-paced presentations, amongst a range of substantial resources to enable partner's success.

Alongside the appointment of Nextgen, Azul is looking to add further strategic partners.

"The appointment of Nextgen was a priority for the business. With that relationship in place, we will continue to grow the channel and are accepting new partners now. The investments we've made and the commitment we have given to the channel is attractive and will take us to the next level," said Vaughan.

Nextgen head of digital enterprise, John Pritchard said it was highly selective about the technology partners we choose to work with.

"We search for new vendor technologies that complement our existing vendor ecosystems, so we can help our partners in solution selling and differentiating themselves,” he said. "Azul is a high growth company with a massive opportunity in the DevSecOps market, and therefore an important vendor partner for Nextgen, expanding our DevSecOps offering for our partners and their customers."