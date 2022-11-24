GitHub Codespaces now freely available to all GitHub users

All GitHub users can use the GitHub-hosted development environments free for up to 60 hours per month. Codespaces also added JetBrains IDE, JupyterLab, and GPU support.

Credit: Dreamstime

GitHub Codespaces is now generally available for GitHub Free and GitHub Pro plan users. IDE and code editor access to the GitHub-hosted development environments has been expanded as well.

GitHub Free users will be allotted as many as 60 hours per month of free Codespaces use, and GitHub Pro plan users will receive 90 hours. Codespaces was released to GitHub Team and GitHub Enterprise plans last year, resulting in many developers leaving their local development environments for cloud-based development, the company said.

In the meantime, GitHub has added a number of capabilities to Codespaces. Notably, public beta support for JetBrains IDEs, including IntelliJ and PyCharm, is now available. Interested developers can download JetBrains Gateway and install the GitHub Codespaces plugin from the JetBrains Marketplace. The Visual Studio Code editor has been supported on Codespaces from the start.

Meanwhile, public beta support for JupyterLab notebooks is available and GPU-powered Codespaces are available in a limited beta, giving developers access to a GPU from within a codespace to run machine learning models.

Also, repository templates are available to start new projects based on common app frameworks. Templates let developers single-click into a development environment and begin coding with no configuration necessary.

For teams and enterprises, support has been added for organisation-level APIs and administrative policies for managing codespaces at scale.