Indosat and IBM team up to jointly develop 5G solutions

Credit: IBM

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH) has announced an endeavour with IBM to develop 5G-enabled solutions for customers in Indonesia.

Both parties will jointly contribute to the technology and offering build, go-to-market and ecosystem solutions, providing minimum viable product (MVP), anchor use cases as well as activating and commercialising a 5G enterprise industry solutions platform.

“We are excited to be working with IBM to increase the utilisation and commercialisation of our 5G networks," stated Vikram Sinha, president director and CEO of IOH. "Having said that, we hope that it can drive digital transformation and improve the efficiency of companies in Indonesia."

Through the collaboration, IOH will contribute infrastructure such as servers, computing, storage, and connectivity, while IBM will provide its technology and software platform.

In particular, IBM will be lending its consulting expertise and solutions to enable IOH to fully monetise its 5G chain value, which is in line with the telco provider’s mission to deliver “world-class digital experiences, connecting and empowering the Indonesian people”.

“This collaboration with IOH will allow businesses to leverage digital technologies to create next-generation solutions and respond to the dynamic market conditions and 5G adoption in Indonesia," added Deep Bhau, vice president and senior partner of IBM Consulting in ASEAN.

"With solutions built on IBM’s industry-leading hybrid cloud, AI and security capabilities underpinned by IBM Consulting’s deep industry expertise, we hope to seed Indonesia’s 5G capabilities.”

According to IOH, the business is currently working with IBM to explore several use cases using 5G to identify defects in food containers and track packaging quality. The two companies will also conduct seminars and workshops to provide 5G use strategies, offer solutions, and go-to-market approaches to various companies in Indonesia.