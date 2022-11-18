Danish jeweller Julie Sandlau taps FPT Software for smart factory build

Truong Gia Binh (FPT) Credit: FPT

Danish jewellery producer Julie Sandlau has teamed up with FPT Software to build its first smart jewellery manufacturing factory in Vietnam.

The alliance was formed on the sidelines of the Vietnam-Denmark Business Summit Forum 2022, organised by the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam, Vietnamese Government Office and its Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Denmark, and is set to advance FPT’s Nordic presence.

Projected to be completed by the end of 2023, the new manufacturing plant will be located in Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park, Vietnam’s first and largest hi-tech industrial zone.

“In the past five decades, Vietnam and Denmark have established a strong relationship, with many deals among companies of both countries,” said Dr Truong Gia Binh, chairman of FPT Corporation.

“With this partnership with Julie Sandlau, FPT believes that we can help reinforce the tight relationship between both nations. As Vietnam’s leading IT solutions provider, FPT is confident to help Julie Sandlau with their digital transformation process and expansion goals.”

The project will incorporate digital technologies like robotic process automation (RPA) and artificial intelligence (AI) into Julie Sandlau’s production line, with the aim of transforming the traditional jewellery manufacturing process and expanding the jeweller’s operations into the Vietnamese market at the same time.

Terms of the agreement see the Vietnamese IT provider transfer its expertise and provide training to Julie Sandlau’s employees in Vietnam, with a deep dive into AI applications.

Moreover, via the project, Julie Sandlau is expected to become the first jewellery manufacturer to involve emerging technology in its production process, supporting its goal of becoming a digital transformation leader in premium accessories production by 2025.

According to FPT Software, its automation and robotic processing solutions will be implemented to ease back-office procedures as well as reduce workload and workforce, thereby enabling Julie Sandlau’s sustainable development.

“Vietnam always has a special place in our hearts since we started our business in 2006 here in Hanoi, so we are very excited to continue our Vietnam journey investing and developing further into digitalisation, AI, blockchain technology and robotics,” added Soren Roed Pedersen, CEO of Julie Sandlau.

“For years we have been first movers with our strong focus on ESG and we are now ready to start our digital transformation together with FPT and thus further proving the great collaboration between Vietnam and Denmark.”

Pederson also shared ambitions to transform the jewellery industry from traditional manufacturing methods to a “modern digital hub” and described the partnership with FPT Software as a “great match” and part of the jeweller’s long-term strategy to expand beyond manufacturing in Vietnam.

Meanwhile, the strategic partnership allows the two companies’ employees to exchange knowledge and experiences, with Julie Sandlau offering fresh graduates from FPT University and FPT Corporation’s staff internship and employment opportunities. The program aims to improve educational quality and develop a guaranteed career path for future industrial engineers for FPT students and employees.

“Julie Sandlau is our first-ever client in the jewellery manufacturing industry," stated Hai Le, CEO of Europe at FPT Software. "This gives us more opportunities to explore and amplify FPT Software’s technology potentials, especially in building a smart manufacturing factory for a client in a peculiar industry as such.

“I believe this partnership will allow us to strengthen our workforce and experience, particularly in providing digital transformation solutions for future manufacturing clients.”