Meta reportedly set to cut thousands of jobs this week

After seeing its global workforce grow by almost 70 per cent during the pandemic, Meta’s increasingly poor financial outlook is reportedly about to result in job losses.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, is preparing to cut thousands of jobs, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

The news comes mere weeks after weak performances from Facebook and Instagram saw US$80 billion wiped off Meta’s market value and its share price drop to less than a third of what it was at the start of the year.

The job cuts reported by the Wall Street Journal are expected to be announced on Wednesday and will impact “many thousands” of Meta’s 87,000 global employees, according to source cited by the WSJ as being familiar with the situation.

Meta’s poor third quarter 2022 results represent the second consecutive quarter of declining revenue for the company. Third quarter revenue fell to $27.71 billion, a decrease of four per cent year-over-year, while net income dropped 52 per cent to $4.4 billion.

Some of the company’s biggest losses were recorded by Reality Labs, the division responsible for developing the Metaverse, which saw its revenue fall by almost half from a year earlier. In the third quarter alone, the division suffered a revenue loss of $3.7 billion, bringing its total yearly losses to $9.4 billion, with Meta anticipating these losses would “grow significantly year over year” in 2023.

In the summer of 2022, the global economic downturn saw a number of tech companies — including Oracle, Google, Microsoft and Apple — announce a hiring freeze in an attempt to reduce spending and steady their financial outlook.

Meta also hinted it would also be seeking to slim down operations, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly saying, “realistically, there are probably a bunch of people at the company who shouldn’t be here,” during a call with employees a month before Meta posted its second quarter results.

Meta declined to comment on the report, instead pointing to comments Zuckerburg made while speaking to investors after the company posted its third quarter results: “In 2023, we’re going to focus our investments on a small number of high-priority growth areas,” he said. “So that means some teams will grow meaningfully, but most other teams will stay flat or shrink over the next year.”

He added that, “in aggregate” Meta expects to end 2023 as either roughly the same size, or even a slightly smaller organisation than it currently is.

Cutting the workforce is often an “easy option”

Discussing the state of the hiring landscape back in August, Jack Kelly, founder and CEO of The Compliance Search Group and Wecruiter.io, told Computerworld that when businesses need to take steps to mitigate poor economic conditions, cutting costs within the workforce is often an easy go-to option.

“The sad part is companies almost always immediately look to cut costs of the working people,” he said. “It's never the CEO saying to the board of directors: ‘Hey, let's all take a big cut.’”

The expected job cuts at Meta come hot on the heels of Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk firing almost half of the social media platform’s workforce after his first week in charge.

On Friday November 4, some staff posted on Twitter that they’d found themselves locked out of their laptops and had access to the company's Gmail and Slack revoked.

According to former staff members, the teams impacted the most by Musk’s cuts include product trust and safety, policy, communications, tweet curation, ethical AI, data science, research, machine learning, social good, accessibility, and certain core engineering teams.

Musk also fired Twitter’s senior leadership alongside a number of company leaders, including the vice president of consumer product engineering. He justified the job cuts by tweeting: “Regarding Twitter's reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4 million/day.” The tweet has since been deleted.