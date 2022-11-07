SME Malaysia partners with Fusionex to support local businesses

Credit: Dreamstime

SME Malaysia has unveiled its new business ecosystem – SME Business Facilitation Hub – aimed supporting local small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs).

In response to increased competition, shifting market demands and global trade complexities, the virtual platform aims to accelerate the digitalisation of local businesses and maximise their business potential by equipping them with solutions to overcome business challenges and operational constraints.

"Digital transformation is now more important than ever," said Ding Hong Sing, national president of SME Malaysia. "It is an integral part of how SMEs can optimise their businesses and in turn, contribute to the growth of the nation's economy."

Powered by Fusionex, the platform offers a suite of solutions to empower SME Malaysia and its members to organise hybrid events and showcase their offerings in both physical and virtual worlds. The platform also provides an avenue for networking and engagement opportunities such as AI-powered business matching, pitching sessions, webinars and conferences.

"By partnering with Fusionex, their role as a leader in data science innovation will streamline operations and solve industry challenges to drive exponential growth for our members," Ding affirmed. "We will continue to use our voice and platform to raise awareness about the importance of adopting technology and reaping all the benefits it has to offer."

According to the association, the platform’s infused AI and big data analytics enables its users to monitor, measure and manage sales revenue, online interactions and trend analysis, guiding their business-making decisions through data-driven approaches.

"We are delighted and honoured to be SME Malaysia's technology partner in their journey to create a collaborative, sustainable and inclusive business ecosystem for future economic growth and diversification," stated Dato' Seri Ivan Teh, group CEO of Fusionex Group.

Teh continued to describe the platform as a "catalyst" for accelerating local SMEs’ digital transformation which will allow them to “meet market demands, expand business reach and boost revenue opportunities".

"We hope this partnership helps SME Malaysia and its members fully capitalise on digitalisation, thrive in the digital economy, and become the industry leaders of tomorrow," Teh added.

"In addition, SME Hub members can connect, interface and collaborate with MATRADE’s Digital Trade Platform to benefit from export opportunities presented by MATRADE, namely connecting them with international buyers and partners."

Meanwhile, Datuk Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz, CEO of MATRADE – the national trade promotion agency – asserted its commitment to promoting Malaysia’s export internationally using digital tools that create more business opportunities for local SMEs in particular.

"MATRADE Digital Trade Platform (MDTP) is another effort developed for Malaysian exporters to pivot into the digital space. Digitalisation is one of MATRADE’s significant export’s agendas alongside sustainability and the National Trade Blueprint (NTBp)," he evaluated.

"SME Business Facilitation Hub will open doors to more possibilities in increasing trade via digitalisation and intensifying the use of technology to facilitate exports. MATRADE will work closely with strategic partners for a more sustainable avenue in carrying its mandate through public private partnership (PPP) to empower local companies to venture into global market."