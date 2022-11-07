Tencent Cloud powers virtual pavilion for Singapore Business Federation

Credit: Dreamstime

Tencent Cloud has renewed its support for Singapore Business Federation (SBF) at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) 2022, powering the Singapore Virtual Pavilion.

Powered by Tencent Cloud Conference, the platform aims to attract potential buyers from China and across the globe, engaging with 50 exhibitors from Singapore – ranging from multi-national companies to homegrown brands.

“One of Tencent Cloud’s unwavering commitments is to open more doors for enterprises to expand their businesses through cloud technology," said Kenneth Siow, regional director and general manager of Singapore and Malaysia at Tencent Cloud.

"For the second consecutive year, we have provided support for the Singapore Business Federation at the CIIE, supporting the Singapore Virtual Pavillion as they introduce new possibilities on how businesses in Singapore can tap into cloud services."

Exhibitors at CIIE include companies from various fields and industries such as global sports media platform Group One Holdings, B2B cross-border trade platform Trustana, and energy and urban solutions provider Sembcorp.

These participants can expect a virtual platform highlighting digital content consolidated across exhibitors, with the ability to connect with potential partners and buyers in China and globally.

The platform is also targeted at SBF’s physical side-line activities at the CIIE and garnering more global participation, among other objectives such as marketing and online business matching opportunities.

In addition to providing a virtual exhibition experience at this year’s CIIE, the Singapore Virtual Pavilion is also set to provide its business matching services for companies to connect with exhibitors, visitors and professional buyers.

On November 7, the Singapore Virtual Pavilion will also livestream the Singapore-China Trade and Investment Forum (SCTIF), an annual event for Singapore businesses to connect with top business leaders across various industries in China.