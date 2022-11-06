Petronas and Accenture build logistics platform, supported by AWS

Conor McNamara (AWS) Credit: AWS

Petronas has teamed up with Accenture, with the support of Amazon Web Services (AWS), to evaluate global commercialisation opportunities for cloud-based logistics solution and services platform STEAR.

Through the partnership which started in 2021, STEAR was created to optimise the logistics operations and costs of offshore vessels using key technologies such as fuel management, intelligent routing and scheduling of vessels with near real-time voyage tracking and monitoring.

“Petronas has been using the STEAR platform since 2021, and it has proven to significantly optimise operational costs, while reducing carbon emissions by 15 per cent,” said Datuk Bacho Pilong, senior vice president of Project Delivery and Technology at Petronas.

“With our proven success and increased interest amongst industry players for a solution like this, our collaboration to explore the commercialisation of STEAR is timely. In fact, STEAR can also reduce carbon emissions of the broader industry and we can do more by scaling it to onshore logistics optimisation.”

Valentin De Miguel, senior managing director and Strategy and Consulting lead for Growth Markets at Accenture, added that the “longstanding” partnership with Petronas and AWS would deliver “significant benefits”.

“Not only has STEAR helped Petronas lower vessel’s fuel consumption, it also reduced cargo transfer time through more accurate planning and scheduling, while recording and resolving schedule deviations faster,” he noted.

According to Petronas, adding AWS to the partnership is part of plans to scale and commercialise STEAR, which plays a key role in supporting offshore exploration, production and development, while helping to reduce carbon emissions associated logistics operations.

"Building on our long-term relationship, we’re excited to collaborate with Accenture to support Petronas in the transformation of their operations, and in co-developing commercialisation opportunities for STEAR," added Conor McNamara, managing director of ASEAN at AWS.

“By leveraging AWS’ differentiated artificial intelligence, machine learning, and Internet of Things offerings, STEAR will deliver a step change in the efficiency, sustainability and cost effectiveness to both Petronas and the broader logistics industry, delivering immediate value to customers, partners, and the environment."