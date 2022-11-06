Cloudera unveils new partner program, targets data growth

Credit: Dreamstime

Cloudera has launched its new Partner Network program, aimed at recognising and rewarding partners for their contribution to the vendor’s go-to-market success.

The redesigned program replaces the Cloudera Connect partner program as part of efforts to help partners guide their customers to adopt modern data strategies based on the Cloudera hybrid data platform.

Specifically, Cloudera Partner Network includes a competency-based, points-driven approach to leverage expanded program opportunities, more tools and support plus incentives and promotions.

“Our extensive partner network helps us reach new markets and customers. Investing in the channel means that more businesses, across all verticals, will be able to go beyond data to accelerate their business,” said Rachel Tuller, head of Global Partner Strategy and Alliances at Cloudera. “Partners drive growth for us, while helping their customers make the most of their data and insights, in any cloud.

"We have listened to their feedback, evaluated their needs, and launched a new program designed to help them thrive in an increasingly competitive marketplace. Cloudera Partner Network represents an increased investment in the channel to ensure each partner derives tangible value as we continue to grow together."

The new program recognises partners across different tiers – Member, Select, Premier, and Strategic. Partners can level up by collecting points and earning competencies, and have access to exclusive discounts and other membership benefits, including access to the new analyst recommended CDP One SaaS solution, based on they tier they have attained.

According to Cloudera, other member benefits include an intuitive marketing automation platform and asset library, increased financial commitment through new rebate and market development fund programs, enhanced training and enablement with a dedicated partner success team, support in the delivery of Cloudera’s CDP One SaaS solution, and shortened time to market capabilities with its FastTrack Onboarding Program.

“Cloudera has always focused on helping businesses make the most of their data, and the new Cloudera Partner Network will help us build more strategic relationships, add more value to our customers and close larger, more profitable deals,” commented Baz Khuti, president of Modak.

“The new incentives, tools and training resources will better support our customers on their data and digital transformation journeys.”