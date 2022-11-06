Forescout sets up Singapore HQ, adds support centre in India

In response to growth in the region and rise in threats.

Credit: Dreamstime

Forescout has established Singapore as headquarters in Asia Pacific and created a new support centre in Pune, India, to serve both global customer support and regional operations.

According to the cyber security vendor, Singapore was chosen for being a hub and model of good cyber hygiene for other countries in the region, while India and the South Asia region have been investing heavily in cyber security due to the unprecedented levels of threats in recent years.

“Singapore has become a huge cybersecurity hub for the region with a mature understanding of the global threat landscape,” said Dave Patnaik, regional vice president of Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) at Forescout. “Our customers are looking at very specific IT spending as cyber threats in region have increased.

"Forescout’s platform offers tools to understand their assets and associated risks and by expanding our presence across the region and providing localised support and operations, we can support our customers during this time of immense digital transformation.”

In response, Forescout expects to help organisations seeking ways to increase visibility of assets on networks through automation, while supporting industries such as financial services, healthcare and manufacturing.

The addition of its new base in Pune is set to provide critical support to organisations across the region with 24x7 first line response available for customers as well as a local specialist team to provide regional service to APJ-based organisations.

“India’s fast developing economy and country wide investment into technical training and education provides a great base for us to onboard our new team and invest in regional sales growth,” added Patnaik. “We have built an amazing team to deliver a high standard of customer care to our customers and partners globally and regionally and I am excited about the expansion of this regional development.”

Furthermore, Forescout has engaged several global system integrator partners in India such as TCS, Infosys, HCL, Wipro & L&T to consolidate global support and customer engagement.

“We are seeing huge demand for our platform to provide data driven insights on threat detection and risk for organisations so they can drive better visibility and automate decision making,” stated Keith Weatherford, vice president of Worldwide Channel at Forescout.

“It was key that we worked with core partners that could help scale our customer support and integration program and our new GSI partners will allow us to support global and regional initiatives at scale and across industry.”